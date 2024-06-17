F1 star reveals DREAM in different series amid future uncertainty

One F1 driver has revealed their dream to win the Le Mans 24 Hours having attended the 2024 edition this weekend.

Five drivers have won both Le Mans and the F1 world championship, most recently Fernando Alonso, who has won both twice.

Countless other drivers have also driven in both the famous endurance race and F1, including 18 ex-F1 racers in 2024, such as 2009 champion Jenson Button and Mick Schumacher.

Now, a current French driver F1 has opened the door to a Le Mans future with their stay beyond 2024 on the grid still to be confirmed.

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso won Le Mans in 2018 and 2019

Ferrari made it back-to-back wins at Le Mans this weekend

Which F1 driver wants to race in Le Mans next?

It is perhaps unsurprising that the current driver most vocal about his Le Mans ambitions hails from France, where the race takes place.

Pierre Gasly has an extra connection to the region, having lived there for a period of time.

He told Eurosport: “I think it’s every kid’s dream. I’ve watched this race since I was that tall [gestures low to the ground].

“I actually lived in Le Mans for five years. I studied here, and I’ve got a close proximity to this city and this track. For sure, it will be a dream to win Le Mans one day.”

Gasly does not yet have a contract for 2025, though he is likely to extend his stay at French team Alpine.

“For now I’m fully focused on Formula One," he said. "It’s [Le Mans] not in the pipeline but seeing these guys today, [myself] wearing normal sneakers and jeans doesn’t feel right."

Gasly was speaking at the 2024 race, where he was with Alpine, whose two entrants both suffered DNFs to mark an unfortunate weekend for the team.

“Hopefully one day I’ll be in a good car to participate in Le Mans.

“I find it fascinating,” he continued. “I’ve got many friends racing today which makes it even cooler because I'm on the grid and I’m seeing a lot of guys I raced against.

"You know, 4am, one hour’s sleep, it’s going to be absolutely p*****g down. It’s going to be very extreme.

Rain indeed hampered the drivers during the 2024 race leading to hours of poor visibility and tricky conditions, which the Ferrari no 50 car navigated best to win.

Gasly added: “As a racing driver, I really appreciate how hard it is. Hopefully people on TV can realise as well, because it’s tough. To focus for an hour and a half, it’s a big challenge, but to focus for a full 24 hours and sharing a car, a lot of respect for these guys.”

