F1 star becomes owner of HISTORIC soccer club

Formula 1 star Pierre Gasly has become a co-owner in a French soccer club who Arsenal, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls star Thierry Henry once played for.

Gasly's own team Alpine took on investments from a host of sporting stars including Travis Kelce and Rory McIlroy last season, and the Frenchman seems to have taken their lead – acquiring a stake in FC Versailles, currently in the third division of French football.

Alpine's French links go beyond their two drivers - Gasly and 27-year-old Esteban Ocon - having previously been under the Renault brand, and having a large French contingent within their staff.

Gasly has now become a major shareholder in the French soccer club, who have previously competed in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.

FC Versailles 78 have competed largely in the fourth division of French football, but have recently been promoted into the Championnat National, the third tier in the French football league system.

The team are classed as semi-professional, and have helped the careers of some huge stars. Henry played for the club in the 1992-93 season, as a youth player.

Gasly will join the club as a joint shareholder alongside President Alexandre Mulliez, and his partner Fabien Lazare.

"I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football," Gasly said in an official statement.

"With Alexandre [Mulliez] and Fabien [Lazare], we share values, ambition and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles!"

