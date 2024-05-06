McLaren release statement on CONTROVERSIAL Trump garage visit

McLaren have released a statement following a controversial garage visit from Donald Trump at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Miami GP was won by McLaren driver Lando Norris after a collision brought out a safety car.

Race leader Max Verstappen had already pitted following an early virtual safety car, with Norris able to take advantage of the full safety car brought out by Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant's crash for a cheap stop.

Norris managed to hold off Verstappen following the safety car restart and then simply drove away from the reigning world champion, finishing more than seven seconds ahead of the Dutch driver.

Lando Norris celebrates his first race win

Lando Norris held off Max Verstappen to win in Miami

McLaren respond to Trump visit

Before the race, Trump was seen in the McLaren garage and was given a tour by team CEO Zak Brown. He also met with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, congratulating Norris on his win after the race.

That visit was roundly condemned by a number of racing fans online, citing Formula 1's harsh clampdown on 'political statements' by their drivers and criticising McLaren for apparently inviting the embattled former president into their midst.

President Trump walking down F1 Pit Lane post @LandoNorris win!! pic.twitter.com/uzkaCjyEIf — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 5, 2024

Trump attended the Miami Grand Prix after being in New York for a high-profile trial, set to resume next week.

Donald Trump and McLaren CEO Zak Brown

After his visit, McLaren released a statement clarifying that the visit was requested of them, rather than them extending the invite independently, saying: “McLaren is a non-political organisation however we recognise and respect the office of President of the United States so when the request was made to visit our garage on race day we accepted alongside the president of the FIA and the CEO’s of Liberty Media and Formula 1.

“We were honoured that McLaren Racing was chosen as the representative of F1 which gave us the opportunity to showcase the world class engineering that we bring to motorsport."

