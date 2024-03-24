F1 champion backs Hamilton to get back to 'winning days' at Ferrari
F1 champion backs Hamilton to get back to 'winning days' at Ferrari
Formula 1's single-team domination and drama-fuelled antics away from the race track haven't left the sport with many happy headlines, but there has been a huge positive amongst 2024's news.
That's the view from one of the few people in F1 who can call themself a world champion, at least, after speaking exclusively with GPFans earlier this season.
READ MORE: Hamilton details KEY factor that made his car 'unstable' in Melbourne
Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 title-winning racer, was elated by Lewis Hamilton's 'amazing' decision to move to Ferrari in 2025.
The Canadian champion said, "It's one of the best news we've had in a long, long time.
"Whether you're a fan of Lewis or not, it's huge news. It's amazing news for F1, for Ferrari, and for Lewis. It's good for everyone.
"It will be exciting to follow, and hopefully, we get the Lewis of his winning days back.
"That change might build up the hunger again, that little adrenaline rush that wasn't there with the Mercedes that wasn't winning anymore."
READ MORE: Cullen opens up on motorsport return after Hamilton split
F1 is 'hard' for Hamilton
Reflecting on Hamilton's championship wins with Mercedes, Villeneuve explained how "It's hard for a driver when you've spent years winning, and some years easy winning, especially when you had Bottas as a teammate.
"He was alone in the championship, basically. He didn't even need to be at his best to win like he had to do in his first championship. Or a few other years against Nico because Nico was really pushing him.
"He got really comfortable with Bottas, and he had a little bit of a wake-up call in 2022 when George [Russell] joined.
"George just had that young energy, wanting to destroy the world, and he did a lot better last year.
"Now, going to Ferrari might be like that little shock that you get ... to give him that 'youth' attitude."
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix times
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sainz sends a message to F1 bosses with hilarious 'jobless' gag
- 56 minutes ago
F1 champion backs Hamilton to get back to 'winning days' at Ferrari
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull chief stumped by Verstappen's Australian GP troubles
- 2 uur geleden
Downbeat Hamilton makes SURPRISING admission in F1 interview
- 3 uur geleden
Drive to Survive icon steals the show after Australian Grand Prix
- Today 19:00
'He's proving himself to be Max Verstappen's top challenger' - GPFans Australian GP Hot Takes
- Today 18:00