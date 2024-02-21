Aston Martin reveal secret F1 livery ahead of pre-season testing

On the eve of pre-season testing in Bahrain, a new Aston Martin car design has surfaced on social media.

Following the official unveiling event at their Silverstone base, where the Formula 1 team introduced the car Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will drive in the upcoming season, a fresh revelation awaits as the vehicle prepares to officially commence the new season with testing.

A sneak peek at an under-wraps safety car shows that the Aston Martin Vantage, which is used alongside Mercedes-AMG's GT Black Series at race events throughout the year, has been given a bit of a paint job.

Aston Martin have recently unveiled their new AM24 car

Bernd Maylander has driven the Formula 1 safety car since 2000

Safety car with a new look

Normally donning a simple dark green look that we are used to seeing on the brand's F1 cars, it appears as though the safety car for the 2024 season will instead feature a black and dark green striped look, breaking from tradition.

Parece que Aston Martin nos traerá un nuevo Safety Car para 2024. pic.twitter.com/CNmDCK2mn1 — ElReyGuiri (@ElReyGuiri) February 17, 2024

Aston Martin have shared safety car duties with Mercedes since 2021, with legendary German racer Bernd Maylander continuing to head up the field in the event of an incident or bad weather.

F1's new season officially gets underway a week after testing, with the Bahrain Grand Prix the first of 24 races on the 2024 calendar.

