Ascending F1 team launch STUNNING new 2024 car

Aston Martin have launched their new 'AMR24' car for the coming season, in an event at their Silverstone factory.

The hope is that, much like their 2023 challenger, the AMR24 can give them a shockingly fast start and keep Fernando Alonso's dream of a first race win in over a decade alive.

Featuring their usual colour scheme, but with a whole lot more paint than other teams on the grid so far, the car has a striking look about it.

On the cusp of fighting for race victories at times, Alonso fell just short of achieving a first win in a decade at both the Monaco and Canadian Grands Prix in 2023.

Lance Stroll will remain alongside his two-time champion team-mate Alonso for this campaign, despite strong calls to replace the struggling Canadian for this year.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

The AMR24 - which will be driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso is entering his second season with Aston Martin in 2024

Fernando Alonso celebrates a podium at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2023

Krack: Every area of the car has been refined

Speaking in a press release to the media, team principal Mike Krack revealed where the team have placed their energy over the winter break.

“It is the result of a huge effort by the whole team at our new AMR Technology Campus and it will allow the team to take another step forward in 2024,” he said.

“Since the last race in 2023, everyone has been hyper-focused on improvements in every area, concentrating our efforts on what really makes a difference, what really matters to be better.

“Almost every area of the car has been refined and improved, building on our strengths, and taking on board the lessons of the previous campaign.”

With just over a week until pre-season testing begins in Bahrain, the sport’s third longest serving team principal will be hoping that this is the year they can compete with Red Bull and secure a first win in their history.

Time is running out with Fernando Alonso’s contract set to expire at the end of the year, leaving them keen to tie him down long-term and enjoy some success in the meantime.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix