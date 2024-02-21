Ricciardo tipped for major F1 switch amid Hamilton drama

Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella believes that Daniel Ricciardo could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 to partner Charles Leclerc, leaving a seat vacant at the silver arrows alongside George Russell.

Several names have already been mentioned in the running to be the Brit’s replacement, including Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Mercedes prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli and a potential shock return for Sebastian Vettel has also been rumoured.

But Fisichella, who won three races in his 14-year long career which saw him drive for the likes of Jordan, Benetton, Renault and Ferrari, has claimed that Ricciardo could be drafted in to replace the seven-time champion.

Fisichella: Ricciardo could be good replacement for Hamilton

The 34-year-old will embark on his first full season in F1 this year, since his departure from McLaren in 2022, with the newly rebranded Visa Cash App RB, after impressing in the second half of last year with AlphaTauri.

The Aussie has eight wins in the sport from his time at Red Bull, which saw him go toe to toe with Max Verstappen over three years and even beat four-time champion Vettel in his debut season with the team in 2014.

Speaking with OLBG, Fisichella spoke of Ricciardo’s future in the sport – with his contract running out at VCARB at the end of the year – and backed him for a move to the Brackley-based team.

“I'm not sure what the future holds for Daniel Ricciardo,” he said.

“Daniel has had several years in Formula One and he's done well, especially at Red Bull. He was even quicker with Sebastian Vettel a few years ago.

“Daniel has spent time as Red Bull's third driver, where he did well until his accident and wrist injury. It's difficult to predict what his future holds. It will be nice for him to have a good car this year and how good he is because he has a lot of experience and it will be good for a top team to have him. It's difficult to say.

“Daniel Ricciardo could be a good replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes because Mercedes need a driver with his experience.”

