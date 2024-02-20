F1 winner teases huge Red Bull upgrade ahead of Bahrain

David Coulthard, a former driver for Red Bull, has indicated that the team from Milton Keynes is set to introduce ongoing upgrades to their RB20 car during testing and extending into the initial race of the upcoming season.

The reigning world champions revealed their 2024 challenger last week as they embark on a season with the aim to sustain their dominance over the competition.

Their RB19 car of 2023 claimed 21 of a possible 22 race victories throughout the season, and managed to cruise to both world championship titles, allowing Max Verstappen to break multiple records on his way to a third successive drivers' title.

Although McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin all hope to make gains on Red Bull, the team head into the upcoming season as favourites to retain their titles.

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Red Bull unveiled their RB20 last week

David Coulthard drove with Red Bull between 2005-2008

Red Bull's 2024 title hopes

With attention turning to the RB19's successor, all eyes were on the team's car launch and first shakedown for any signs that 2024 may be a more closely-fought battle.

However, Coulthard has suggested that the current iteration of the RB20 may be slightly different to the one that fans see at the Bahrain GP.

“It’s a launch iteration," he told F1.com.

"There will be upgrades coming to the test up until the last day and there might even be an upgrade that comes for the Friday of the Bahrain race, and all of these upgrades are expected to change performance, balance and lap time.”

The Scotsman then spoke about what Verstappen and Sergio Perez had told him after driving the new car for the first time.

“Just that it functions as you would expect in those conditions – no surprises," Coulthard continued.

“I think the technical team were happy with the numbers they were getting in terms of the things you can get out of that, the cooling and load sensors.

“Even if you went out and thought the car was amazing in a shakedown, the only thing that matters is Saturday qualifying and ultimately Sunday race in Bahrain."

