FIA issues major statement on Horner and Red Bull investigation

The FIA has issued a statement concerning the current investigation involving Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull.

The governing body stated its commitment to refraining from taking a position until a resolution is achieved in the ongoing matter.

While maintaining a neutral stance for now, the FIA underscored its dedication to upholding the 'highest standards' within the realm of Formula 1.

Horner currently faces an internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of the Red Bull team, in response to allegations of misconduct which he vehemently denies.

In a Sunday statement, F1 called for a prompt conclusion to the ongoing inquiry into Horner.

The FIA has now issued its own statement, choosing to reserve detailed comments until the investigation concludes.

“In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.

“The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”

During the launch of Red Bull's latest car last week, when questioned about the ongoing investigation, Horner stressed the team's forward-looking perspective and their anticipation of hitting the track once again.

