Schumacher 'excited' by chance of F1 return

Mick Schumacher has expressed his enthusiasm regarding the possibility of making a return to Formula 1 in 2025.

The unexpected move of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari for the upcoming season sent shockwaves through the F1 community, throwing the previously stagnant driver market for the 2024 season into disarray.

This year marks a historic moment in Formula 1 as, for the first time in its history, the driver lineup remains unchanged from the previous year. However, with 13 of the current 20 drivers on the grid set to be out of contract at the end of the season, the landscape for the next season remains uncertain.

With Hamilton departing Mercedes, a whole host of names have mentioned in the running to replace him as several drivers’ futures past this year are uncertain – and Schumacher is keeping tabs on things as he remains focused on a return to the grid.

Schumacher eyes F1 return

The son of seven-time world champion Michael, Mick Schumacher raved for three season between 2020 and 2022 with Haas, before being axed by the team in favour of a more experienced driver pairing.

Since then, he has had reserve driver roles with Mercedes and McLaren last season and will race in the World Endurance Championship in the hypercar class with Alpine.

With several connections in the sport, the 24-year-old “didn’t really think much” about the prospects of replacing Hamilton at Mercedes, but that he was keeping an eye on F1’s start to the driver ‘silly season’.

Speaking at the launch of the new Alpine – the A524 – the German said: “What is going to happen in the next year or weeks is still to be revealed, and also for me.

“I’m just excited to see what happens in the future.

“My eye is definitely still pretty much on Formula 1. Because there is now a lot of excitement in the driver market, it could be that one or two doors will open.”

