F1 star disputes 'incredible' last Hamilton win at Mercedes

Oscar Piastri hilariously dismisses the idea of Lewis Hamilton securing a win in his last season with Mercedes.

The upcoming 2024 season marks the culmination of the seven-time world champion's 12-year stint with the Silver Arrows, concluding a historic partnership that commenced with Hamilton's Mercedes-powered McLaren at the start of his F1 career.

The British driver is set to embark on a sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, signing a multi-year contract with the iconic Maranello team.

The W15 will be the final Mercedes machine that Lewis Hamilton will drive

Hamilton is determined to leave the team on a high

The Brit will join Ferrari in 2025

Piastri puts down incredible final Hamilton win

While he has seen incredible success with the team with six of his seven world championship coming in Mercedes machinery, Hamilton has struggled to extract consistent performances from his car during the ground effect era.

The 39-year-old has not won a race since 2021 and he is determined to end his time with the team on a high note, but McLaren’s Piastri could not help but brush aside his fellow driver with a laid back comment.

Appearing on The Fast and the Curious podcast, the presenter asks the Aussie if it would be incredible if Hamilton won a race this season in his final year with Mercedes.

To which Piastri jokingly responded: "No, it would not be incredible... What are you talking about?"

"I think Oscar Piastri wins his first world championship is a much better story."

The 22-year-old will embark on his second season in F1 in 2024, having won Rookie of the Year last season with two podiums and a sprint race win in Qatar.

