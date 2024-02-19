Verstappen speculates over origin of major Hamilton leak

Max Verstappen has put forth a theory suggesting that Lewis Hamilton's impending move to Ferrari was leaked by one of the Maranello team's sponsors.

The sensational announcement of Hamilton's switch to the Italian team surprised the F1 community, generating excitement and questions about why the seven-time world champion's move was disclosed a year before its actual occurrence.

The defending world champion, and former rival, Verstappen shares that he is not as taken aback as others by the move and hints at a potential leak.

READ MORE: F1 Fantasy 2024: Team and driver costs, how to play, and rules

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Max Verstappen found out about the move by one of Ferrari's sponsor's adverts

The Dutchman believes the move will make things 'awkward' for Mercedes this season

Verstappen theorises Hamilton Ferrari leak

It has been reported that Verstappen began to suspect Hamilton was joining Ferrari when their beer sponsor Peroni Nastro Azzurro – the non-alcoholic version – announced their partnership with the team with an advert that displayed a miniature red race car with the number 44 – Hamilton’s number.

The Dutchman has theorised this as the reason the news came so soon and he believes this season will be ‘awkward’ for Mercedes.

Speaking about the transfer at the launch of the RB20, Verstappen said: “Seeing him go to Ferrari . . . it’s not a surprise. If that’s your goal as a kid, or your dream, then you go, right?

“I think it must have been leaked because to announce something that big that early in the season . . . I think for sure, for the rest of the year, I would say it’s a little bit awkward.

READ MORE: Full F1 2024 schedule with US start times confirmed

“Even though you have had a lot of success together, you can’t be included into everything any more.”

Verstappen has also suggested that Hamilton may be excluded from certain Mercedes meetings due to him not being with the team as of next year, as team principal Toto Wolff has hinted at George Russell becoming the new lead driver for the team.

The move also makes it awkward for Carlos Sainz, who Hamilton will replace at Ferrari, as he will race in 2024 for the Italian team knowing he does not have a seat for next season.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Audi for 2026, but his immediate future in the sport currently looks uncertain.

READ MORE: Wolff reveals 'full spectrum' of drivers in contact over Hamilton role