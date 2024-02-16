Wolff reveals 'full spectrum' of drivers in contact over Hamilton role

Toto Wolff has revealed that a number of drivers have reached out to him over the to-be vacant seat at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton will be leaving the team at the end of the 2024 season, as will over a dozen other drivers as things stand - and Wolff has admitted that a number of them have already made contact.

While world champions Red Bull are likely to want to replace Sergio Perez at the end of the season, Mercedes will have to replace their seven-time world champion, who's going off to chase his 'childhood dream'.

A number of drivers have already been tipped for Hamilton's seat, with Carlos Sainz seeming like the most obvious option considering he has been displaced by Hamilton's move.

However, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso and young teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli may also all be harbouring hopes of a big move ahead of 2025.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

There are a number of candidates in line to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Toto Wolff is searching for a team-mate for George Russell in 2025

Multiple drivers linked with Mercedes

On top of this, Sebastian Vettel has also been linked with a sensational return to the sport, although Wolff has played down rumours linking the 36-year-old with his team.

Now, the Mercedes team principal has revealed quite how drivers are putting their pitch across to him about why they should replace Hamilton.

“Yeah, I think it's the full spectrum,” Wolff told CNBC.

“We have, as you can imagine, the first day yesterday had quite a lot of phone calls and WhatsApps, and we're going to take our time.

“I think the spectrum is from the very young talent which could be the future for a long, long time to all the way to the other spectrum, lots of still performance and knowledge.

“So I'm not sure where this is going to end. But the next few months are going to be interesting in evaluating all those options.”

