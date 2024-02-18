F1 Fantasy 2024: Team and driver costs, how to play, and rules

The fantasy football season is over (even the playoff mini-leagues!) but worry not - F1 Fantasy 2024 is finally here, dropping just less than a week before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain. Of course, a quick rules refresher - it's not a draft system, there just aren't enough teams!

Calling all F1 fanatics! Are you ready to put your knowledge and predictions to the test? The official F1 Fantasy game is back for another season, offering you the chance to become a virtual team principal and compete against friends and rivals across the globe.

Launched in 2018, this exciting game has captivated fans by allowing them to put together their dream driver and constructor lineup, earning points based on real-world race performances.

Can you outwit your virtual rivals and reign supreme as the ultimate F1 Fantasy champion?

F1 Fantasy: Game rules and how to play

It's quite simple. Every fan has the chance to create three different teams. With a virtual budget of $100 million, you can choose five drivers and two constructors for each team, carefully considering many factors, including their past performances, upcoming races and tracks, and, most importantly, their performance in pre-season testing!

Every race weekend, your drivers' real-world results translate into fantasy points, with qualifying, sprint, and race finishes contributing to your team's overall score.

Each week, you can also pick a driver to get a DRS boost, which means he will get double points for that race weekend.

During the 24-race season, you will also have the chance to play your 'chips' to try to maximise your team's score for the next GP. According to the game, each chip will suit different situations throughout the season; whether it's helping you make wholesale changes to your lineup or giving one driver a huge x3 score multiplier, there's a chip that can help.

There are six chips available, but each one can only be used once during the season, and you can only use one per race.

Just like in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL), you can make swaps in this game. But you get two free swaps every week and exceeding that number will cost you points.

F1 Fantasy: The prizes

The top performers in the Global League have a chance to snag some incredible rewards. The champion gets two Paddock Club passes to a 2025 Grand Prix, the runner-up gets two F1 Experiences Champions Club tickets for a 2025 Grand Prix, while the third place gets £500 (around $630) F1 Authentics Store Voucher.

F1 Fantasy 2024: Prices for drivers and teams

Now, let's get down to business: Who will be the most expensive driver on the grid? And how much will it cost to secure the top teams? Check out the full price list below to strategize your dream team for F1 Fantasy 2024!

F1 Fantasy - driver value in 2024

Max Verstappen: $30m

Lando Norris: $23m

Sergio Perez: $20.8m

Lewis Hamilton: $19.3m

Charles Leclerc: $19.1m

Oscar Piastri: $19m

George Russell: $18.8m

Carlos Sainz: $18.5m

Fernando Alonso: $15.8m

Lance Stroll: $10.7m

Daniel Ricciardo: $9m

Yuki Tsunoda: $8m

Pierre Gasly: $7.8m

Esteban Ocon: $7.8m

Alexander Albon: $7m

Zhou Guanyu: $6.6m

Valtteri Bottas: $6.4m

Nico Hulkenberg: $6.4m

Kevin Magnussen: $6.2m

Logan Sargeant: $5.5m



F1 Fantasy - team value in 2024

Red Bull: $27.9m

McLaren: $23.2m

Mercedes: $20.1m

Ferrari: $19.3m

Aston Martin: $13.6m

Visa Cash App RB: $8.5m

Alpine: $8.4m

Stake F1 Team: $6.6m

Williams: $6.3m

Haas: $6.3



