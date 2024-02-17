Best fantasy F1 team names: Funny names and puns for the 2024 season

The fantasy football season is over (even the playoff mini-leagues!) but worry not - F1 Fantasy 2024 is finally here, dropping just less than a week before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain. Of course, a quick rules refresher - it's not a draft system, there just aren't enough teams!

A $100million budget to pick five drivers and two constructors. Sounds simple, right?

That's until you realise that Max Verstappen is worth a whopping $30million following his record-breaking 2023 exploits, while Red Bull have a price of $27.9million.

READ MORE: Hamilton, Horner and High Stakes: How fans fell back in love with F1

Okay, so we've established that it's gonna be harder than you might think picking your teams and drivers of choice, so the last thing you want to think about is picking a great team name that'll impress your friends.

Good job the team at GPFans have you covered, then.

What are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2024?

The Day After Ricciardo In the Nico Time Pedal to the Vettel Lando'wn Under Chuck Norris Alpinot Grigio No Verstoppin Us 2 Fast 2 Furious Coming Tsun Steve McLaren Aston Martini, Shaken Not Stirred Turn it up Lauda Expecto Petronas Estebanned Team Name Lewis Lips Sink Ships Albon Jovi Warning Sainz Sainz, Sealed, Delivered Williams Shakespeares You Bet Your Haas Win Diesel My Heart Will Grosjean Lewis Scamilton

Happy racing!

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move