Cheeky Hamilton reveal sets social media ablaze ahead of Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton has showcased some standout paddock looks over the years, but in a recent Twitter post he has shown perhaps his most daring look.

Hamilton’s frustrations with Mercedes’ pace at the Australian GP have dominated headlines labelling 2024 as his worst start to a season.

However, Hamilton seems more positive after the first session of the Japanese Grand Prix.

A strong result in FP1 has increased the team’s chances in Japan, the British driver hailing it as his “best session of the year”.

Hamilton reveals all in Twitter post

In a social media post from the Suzuka circuit it depicts all twenty F1 drivers posing for the driver support flags.

The post has 2.1 million views and fans were quick to spot Hamilton’s cheeky reveal, where he appears to be stripping off his race suit.

Comments about the British driver included “Lewis God bless his soul…He knows what his fans really want to see” and “Sir Lewis SERVING.”

Hamilton discussed Mercedes’ positive performance so far at the Japanese Grand Prix

“It was a great session, it was a really good session for us,” he said, according to Autosport. “It was the best session that we've had this year, and it's the best the car has felt this year so far. So, so far really positive.

“I was really excited because this is a circuit that every driver loves to drive. In the last couple of years, we've had a really difficult car and a difficult balance to drive here. But given the difficult last few races we've had; great work has been done this past week.

“We just seem to have hit the ground a bit more in a sweeter spot. I haven't really made any changes since.”

