close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Williams under fire as 'wild' car decision ANGERS fans

Williams under fire as 'wild' car decision ANGERS fans

Williams under fire as 'wild' car decision ANGERS fans

Williams under fire as 'wild' car decision ANGERS fans

Williams have made another controversial decision that directly impacts the future of one of their Formula 1 drivers.

The Australian Grand Prix saw a difficult decision have to be made by team principal James Vowles, who decided to give Logan Sargeant's chassis to Alex Albon after Albon had damaged his own beyond repair during practice.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief speaks out on power struggle within team

After poor planning by the team, it meant that Sargeant had to sit out the rest of the weekend through no fault of his own, with Vowles suggesting he had made the call to 'maximise' the weekend for the team, with Albon outperforming his American team-mate consistently.

While some saw this move as harsh, Vowles described it as the 'hardest' decision he has had to make in his short career as team principal to date.

F1 heads to Japan this weekend, and Williams will have both drivers back in their cars hoping to score the team's first points of the season.

READ MORE: Vettel sends emotional tribute to departing soccer legend

Logan Sargeant had to miss the Australian Grand Prix
Alex Albon's Williams performances have earned great praise

Williams under fire on social media

However, more controversy has arisen, after it was revealed that Sargeant will be driving Albon's patched up chassis, rather than his own in Japan.

“It's the repaired one,” Sargeant told media when asked which car he will run this weekend.

“Just because the workload to switch the cars back over would just be far too much for the mechanics. But the chassis repair went better than expected.”

This has prompted an outpouring of criticism on social media aimed at the team once more, with F1 content creator Matt Gallagher saying the latest decision was 'wild'.

However, Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Albon's performances in the Williams since he joined the team in 2022 have led to him being given favourable decisions.

READ MORE: F1 star takes SEVERE dig at champion for major crash

Related

Red Bull Australian Grand Prix Williams Logan Sargeant Alex Albon James Vowles
Williams open up on potential for Sargeant RETURN in Japan
Latest F1 News

Williams open up on potential for Sargeant RETURN in Japan

  • Yesterday 21:00
BIZARRE F1 failure blamed on Microsoft issue
F1 News & Gossip

BIZARRE F1 failure blamed on Microsoft issue

  • March 26, 2024 17:00

Latest News

F1 Superstars

Marko reveals BIZARRE Verstappen contract clause after 'saying too much'

  • 18 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Struggling Ricciardo vows not to get 'sidetracked' amid RB seat rumours

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Horner crisis rumbles on as suspended employee 'returns' to Red Bull

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Williams under fire as 'wild' car decision ANGERS fans

  • 2 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 star handed SPEEDING fine at Japanese GP

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Key figure gives FASCINATING F1 and MotoGP crossover verdict

  • Today 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x