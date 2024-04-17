Schumacher in brutal assessment of F1 team principal after nightmare GP

Former driver Ralf Schumacher didn't hold back on his criticism of a team boss after a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

The German driver spent six seasons with Williams Racing in the early 2000s, racking up six wins and 21 podium finishes. But since the team's last title win in 1997, Williams have fallen a long way from grace.

Boasting the second-highest number of constructors' championships (nine) behind only Ferrari, Williams' struggles to recapture their former glory have been well documented.

The disappointment continues in 2024, with the team languishing at the bottom of the standings.

James Vowles became Williams' team boss at the start of the 2023 season

Williams are yet to score a point this season after a string of disappointing performances

Schumacher calls out James Vowles

Under the leadership of new team principal James Vowles, who took the helm in January 2023, there were cautious glimmers of hope.

The team secured a seventh-place finish in the constructors' championship with 28 points last year. However, their struggles this season paint a concerning picture.

Both drivers, Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant, were retained for 2024. Yet, despite the continuity, results have been abysmal.

Currently sitting a lowly eighth with zero points, Williams are one of only three teams yet to score this season, alongside Alpine and Stake F1, after Albon and Sargeant failed to register a point following a string of disappointing finishes.

This lack of performance has drawn criticism from Schumacher, who seems to be questioning Vowles' ability to turn things around.

"I think [Vowles] has to look after himself a bit now," the former Williams driver said.

"I wouldn't be surprised that he's not necessarily on [William's] owner's bestseller list."

