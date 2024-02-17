Wolff plans for post-Hamilton era questioned by F1 veteran

Former F1 boss and owner Eddie Jordan has questioned Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff over his claims that George Russell is ready to become the team’s lead driver.

Mercedes have begun the search for Russell’s new team-mate after Lewis Hamilton announced his shock departure from the team for Ferrari in 2025.

The Brackley-based team have been linked with several drivers, including Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, as well as exciting prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Since Hamilton announced his exit, Wolff has had high praise for Russell, who managed to beat the seven-time champion in his first season with Mercedes in 2022 by 35 points, as well as claiming the team’s latest win in the sport in Brazil.

Jordan questions Wolff's Russell claims

Despite going through a difficult season last year where Hamilton got the better of him, Russell has been backed by his team principal to be the new lead driver, but former F1 team owner Jordan does not seem to think the same way.

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan said that he is not as confident in Russell in his ability to win a world title and get the better of Hamilton.

“Let’s be honest, George Russell has won one grand prix,” he explained. “Do I think he can be a World Champion next year or the year after?

“I just think that Lewis had too much on him.

“When Lewis didn’t quite have the car that he wanted at the beginning of the year, George was able to drive around that.

“Lewis didn’t bother because… not that he didn’t bother, but he just didn’t feel that the car was good enough to be able to do the job.

“But, nevertheless, as the season progressed, Lewis got his mojo together. And he made us all look up and say, ‘Hmm, maybe Lewis still has it.’

“And I think that because of the change in fortune, that’s why he went to Ferrari.”

