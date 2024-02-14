F1 pundit makes Hamilton comparison in tipping young star for Mercedes success

F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has backed Mercedes prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli for success with the team – and used Lewis Hamilton’s rookie season as a reason why he should be considered as the Brit’s replacement.

Hamilton’s sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 season replacing Carlos Sainz has sent the driver market into chaos, with a Mercedes seat left vacant for next year.

Several names have been mentioned in the running to partner George Russell, including Fernando Alonso, who is heavily linked with the team with his Aston Martin contract set to expire at the end of the season.

But Chandhok has backed Antonelli as someone who should be a candidate, with his incredible junior career seeing him jump past F3 and straight into F2 for 2024.

Chandhok backs Antonelli for success

In a post on his official X account, Chandhok was in agreement with The Race’s Mark Hughes about the 17-year-old ability behind the wheel.

“Agree with @SportmphMark - from everything I hear of Antonelli, he’s pretty damn special,” he tweeted.

“Spoke with the F3 engineers who ran him recently on a private test day. Said he was the best driver in an F3 car since Verstappen! “

McLaren gamble with rookie Lewis in 2007 worked out 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/23251LfhiL — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 12, 2024

He then went on to make a comparison to McLaren deciding to give Lewis Hamilton his debut in F1 back in 2007.

“McLaren gamble with rookie Lewis in 2007 worked out,” he added.

Hamilton’s rookie season in the sport is widely regarded as the best of all time, as he narrowly missed out on the world championship to Kimi Raikkonen by just one point, winning four races in the process.

