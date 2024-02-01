Schumacher believes F1 RETURN possible as Hamilton leaves

Mick Schumacher has admitted that certain moves in the Formula 1 driver market could see him back on the grid.

The 24-year-old spent last season on the sidelines as Mercedes' test/reserve driver and, although he was speaking before news broke of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher sounded optimistic about his chances of driving.

Since 2022, the young German has been working as a test and reserve driver for the Mercedes team, patiently waiting for another opportunity.

With no seat on the grid looking likely ahead of the upcoming 2024 season, Schumacher decided a few months ago to make his full-time return to racing in a different series, competing in the World Endurance Championship with the Alpine team.

While this means that the 2020 F2 champion will not be around the F1 paddock quite so much in 2024, Schumacher will still continue his role with Mercedes alongside his WEC duties.

Mick Schumacher won the 2020 F2 championship

Mick Schumacher was dropped from the Haas team after two seasons in the sport

Mick Schumacher was visible on the Mercedes pit wall at most races in 2023

F1 return for Schumacher?

Now, the German has revealed that keeping his foot in the door could be crucial heading into 2025.

As it stands, there are currently 13 drivers on the F1 grid whose contracts with their respective teams are due to expire at the end of this coming season.

"It could play into my hands that the driver market is already quite active and that it will continue to increase in the coming months," Schumacher said in quotes reported by Sky Germany.

"A lot will happen. There will not only be changes in the teams' cockpits, but possibly also the end of two drivers their careers.

"I know I have the skills for it. I'm good enough," he continued.

"I showed that in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2. The fact that I won races and championships is quickly forgotten. I proved that in addition to driving, I can also handle pressure."

