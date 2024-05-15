Frustrated F1 stars call for a REVIEW into 'joke' FIA rule

Two Formula One drivers have hit out at the FIA for handing out what they perceive to be 'joke' penalty points this season.

F1 stars are eligible to receive penalty points - in addition to sporting penalties - if race stewards deem their involvement in on-track incidents to warrant sanctions, with an accumulation of 12 points over a 12-month period resulting in a race ban.

READ MORE: US F1 chief heralds Verstappen as 'one of the best ever'

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has been on the receiving end of a number of such punishments, with the Dane now within two points of meeting that threshold after picking up five points over the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

However, the inconsistent application of points being handed out has been criticised by some drivers, including Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Williams' Logan Sargeant.

Sargeant was slapped with two penalty points in China after being guilty of a safety car infringement, and has branded the current system as a 'joke', highlighting that many other serious incidents occur without penalties being applied.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the American said: "I think mine [in China] was extremely frustrating.

"The penalty is one thing - to get penalty points for what it was, was a bit of a joke.

"I think a lot worse things happen throughout the weekend that you just get reprimanded for."

Prior to Magnussen's latest brush with the authorities, Perez had accumulated the most penalty points, and the Mexican is calling for a review of the process.

Speaking to media after the Miami Grand Prix, the Mexican said: "I think that already the penalties, sometimes you already pay the consequences for that and to add some penalty points, and given that we have now more races, it's something that definitely should be looked at.

"But hopefully, in the future, it's something that can be reviewed."

READ MORE: Newey jibed by Red Bull boss after shock team exit

Related