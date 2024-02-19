Horner and Red Bull figurehead Marko 'no longer allies'

McLaren Formula E driver Sam Bird has shared insights into the relationship between Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.

Marko, a pivotal figure at Red Bull, has played a key role in nurturing the careers of drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen over the past two decades.

Notorious for his stringent critique and decisive driver dismissals, Marko's managerial style came to the forefront with Nyck de Vries' abrupt departure from the AlphaTauri junior team last season.

Former driver Daniil Kvyat has also spoken out about his experiences with Marko.

READ MORE: F1 pundit makes 'pressure' admission over Hamilton move

Helmut Marko has been a key figure for Red Bull since 1999

The Austrian has overseen the careers of the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

Sam Bird has suggested Marko and Christian Horner are no longer allies

Bird: Horner and Marko no longer allies

Red Bull completely dominated in 2023 and cruised to their sixth constructors’ championship and Verstappen’s third consecutive title, but Bird has indicated that Marko is not happy in his role with the team.

Speaking on the Chequered Flag podcast, the Formula E driver also suggesting that the Austrian and team principal Christian Horner have fallen out.

“I mean, I’ve heard that Helmut Marko is contractually with Red Bull, but am I right in saying that that contract is [until] the end of the year?” he said.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals his biggest weakness

“He’s not happy about that. That’s what I’ve heard, that has really upset him that that was up after one year and him and Christian [Horner] are really clashing now is what I’ve heard.

“He doesn’t have an ally in Christian anymore and Christian certainly doesn’t have an ally in him.”

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Red Bull over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague.

The 50-year-old completely denies the allegations and the investigations could meet its conclusion as early as next week.

READ MORE: Alonso names SURPRISE 'best' part of racing career