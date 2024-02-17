Alonso names SURPRISE 'best' part of racing career

Fernando Alonso made his start in Formula 1 more than two decades ago, but it's not his time in the fastest open-wheel series that he looks back on most fondly.

It’s Drive to Survive release month – which means that here at GPFans, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest moments and stories from the show’s history.

Five seasons of chaos have come and gone, and we’re sure to get even more of it when the sixth season drops on 23 February – the last day of Formula 1’s 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

Here is the latest article where our editorial team go harking back to pivotal moments on the amazing docuseries...

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

Formula 1's successful journeyman

Fernando Alonso continues to race with Aston Martin into the 2024 season

Two world championships and 380 races into his Formula 1 career, you would expect that Fernando Alonso has quite enjoyed racing at the pinnacle of world motorsport above all things.

The Spaniard has achieved just about everything one could dream of in the sport and continues to keep going at the grand old age of 42.

He could be in contention for a Mercedes drive in 2025 and recently spoke about being able to race until the age of 50 – which would be a first in the history of the sport.

The oldest driver to win a race was Luigi Fagioli aged 53 at the 1951 French Grand Prix, so he would have to go some to beat that record.

But with the advancements in modern technology and nutrition, there’s every chance that he could yet win another world championship with some luck.

Karting was Alonso's favourite

Fernando Alonso is the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history

He told Netflix’s Drive to Survive that karting was actually the most enjoyable part of his career to date.

“Karting has been for me, probably the best part of my racing career,” he said. “I’ve been in go-karts for more than 15 years and probably the best memories come from that part of my life.

“When you start racing and you jump in a go-kart for the first time, there is some kind of freedom. As a kid, you normally follow your parents and your friends and your teachers and school. Everything is always behind some rules.

“The first time you are behind the wheel, you are yourself. You are alone on a racetrack. That feeling I think, together with the speed, together with adrenaline is something that is difficult not to fall in love [with].”

As Ayrton Senna once said, karting is the purest form of racing and Alonso seems as if he is one to agree with that mantra.

If he hangs around the sport until 2026, there will be the chance to race two home grands prix in one year with both Barcelona and Madrid set to be on the calendar.

The last time that happened was in 2012, and Alonso won one of those races with Ferrari at the European Grand Prix in Valencia.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move