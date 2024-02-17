Hamilton reveals his biggest weakness

Lewis Hamilton is the most decorated Formula 1 driver of all time, but even he's not perfect - and he opened up on camera about hit own biggest weakness.

One of the sport's greatest

Lewis Hamilton has achieved more than any other driver in the history of Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton’s racing career spans four separate decades littered with success, triumph and heartache.

The Brit goes down as one of the most successful sportsmen in his countries’ history, as well as one of the best to ever compete in his sport.

He’s on top of almost every thinkable category in Formula 1 history and he continues to perform at a high level as he approaches 40-years-old.

He also makes a dream move to Ferrari in 2025, to top off a career where he has driven for three of the best teams to have existed in the sport.

Hamilton's key weakness

Lewis Hamilton hates to lose, but loves to win in Formula 1

It’s his burning desire to win and a seemingly never-ending motivation that keeps him going to this day, but one thing is his Achilles heel as he identified on Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

“I remember how hard my parents worked,” he said. “They sacrificed absolutely everything they have so when I get in the car, I don’t want to squander what they worked for.

“I don’t ever think I’ve been a great loser, or great in defeat. That’s just in my DNA. If the team make a mistake, it is kind of out of your hands, but if you’ve practiced and practiced and practiced and you’ve put so much focus and effort in and then you drop the ball. Oh it’s really hard to deal with...”

Whether or not Hamilton can go on to achieve a record-breaking eighth world championship – the legacy he leaves behind will be a lasting one.

Across a 17-year Formula 1 career, he has faced and managed every obstacle thrown his way and has matured into a true role model for the younger generations.

It’s what he leaves behind that will have a lasting and unforgettable impact on Formula 1.

