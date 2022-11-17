Verstappen rages over "disgusting" abuse as Hulkenback confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Verstappen rages over "disgusting" abuse as Hulkenback confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has denounced the "sickening", "disgusting" and "unacceptable" character assassination of himself and the targeted abuse of his relatives in the aftermath of the Red Bull team order furore in Brazil.Read more...
Hulkenberg and Magnussen can "go on holiday together" - Steiner
Guenther Steiner has revealed Haas 2023 team-mates Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg did not speak for five years - but could now go on holiday together. Read more...
Perez responds to Verstappen grievance rumours
Sergio Perez has denied deliberately crashing his Red Bull during Monaco Grand Prix qualifying after rumours intensified following the team orders furore with Max Verstappen at Interlagos. Read more...
Hamilton levels fresh FIA "manipulation" accusation
Lewis Hamilton has levelled a fresh accusation of manipulation regarding Max Verstappen's first world championship. Read more...
Red Bull reveal death threats after Verstappen Perez furore
Red Bull has revealed death threats have been levelled at team members following the tumultuous São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...
Is Haas right to axe Schumacher for Hulkenberg?
Mick Schumacher will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for 2023 but has Haas made the right decision? Read more...