Verstappen rages over "disgusting" abuse as Hulkenback confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
1
Schumacher out to "prove everybody wrong" after Haas snub
Magnussen reveals "dangerous" Interlagos escape
1
Hamilton and Verstappen landmarks in sight - Abu Dhabi GP stats
8
Sainz alleges deliberate F1 crashes on the rise
1
Verstappen Perez unity as Ferrari out to avoid embarrassment - What to expect at the Abu Dhabi GP
Norris provides health update after São Paulo 'survival'
7
Perez responds to Verstappen grievance rumours
36
Furious Verstappen slates "sickening" character assassination and family abuse
4
Hamilton reveals Abu Dhabi focus after Verstappen controversy
12
Red Bull reveal death threats after Verstappen Perez furore
23
F1 LIVE - Verstappen steps aside for FP1
2
Is Haas right to axe Schumacher for Hulkenberg?
Vettel reveals talks over Ferrari-Mercedes switch
F1 News

GPFans Staff

Max Verstappen has denounced the "sickening", "disgusting" and "unacceptable" character assassination of himself and the targeted abuse of his relatives in the aftermath of the Red Bull team order furore in Brazil.Read more...

Hulkenberg and Magnussen can "go on holiday together" - Steiner

Guenther Steiner has revealed Haas 2023 team-mates Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg did not speak for five years - but could now go on holiday together. Read more...

Perez responds to Verstappen grievance rumours

Sergio Perez has denied deliberately crashing his Red Bull during Monaco Grand Prix qualifying after rumours intensified following the team orders furore with Max Verstappen at Interlagos. Read more...

Hamilton levels fresh FIA "manipulation" accusation

Lewis Hamilton has levelled a fresh accusation of manipulation regarding Max Verstappen's first world championship. Read more...

Red Bull reveal death threats after Verstappen Perez furore

Red Bull has revealed death threats have been levelled at team members following the tumultuous São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Is Haas right to axe Schumacher for Hulkenberg?

Mick Schumacher will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for 2023 but has Haas made the right decision? Read more...

