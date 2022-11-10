Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Norris hit with food poisoning ahead of São Paulo GP
Gasly finds AlphaTauri solace after penalty pain
Steiner branded "a fool" for Schumacher "mistake"
21
F1 LIVE - Drugovich clears final hurdle ahead of Aston Martin debut
Mercedes and Ferrari under microscope as sprint drama looms - What to expect at the São Paulo GP
1
Verstappen concedes Perez focus for Red Bull
Alpine double down on 'performance first' PU plan
Hamilton "humbled" by Brazilian citizenship
1
Red Bull issue budget cap warning as 'vague rules' slated
Wolff reveals Mercedes' priority over Ferrari battle
F1 targets "Super Bowl" spectacle as Hamilton issues sprint warning - GPFans F1 Recap
FIA reveals AI plan to tackle online abuse
Sargeant to replace Albon in São Paulo FP2
Marko denies 'need to sell' AlphaTauri
Norris hit with food poisoning ahead of São Paulo GP

Norris hit with food poisoning ahead of São Paulo GP

F1 News

Norris hit with food poisoning ahead of São Paulo GP

Norris hit with food poisoning ahead of São Paulo GP

Lando Norris has been hit with food poisoning ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

The McLaren driver will not attend the media day on Thursday [November 10] due to feeling unwell, though it is expected he will return for practice and qualifying.

A statement from the team read: "Lando is feeling unwell with suspected food poisoning, so he will rest in the hotel today.

"We expect him back at track tomorrow."

It is the second time this season that Norris will have been affected by illness during an F1 race weekend, having battled fever and tonsilitis at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Should the illness affect Norris badly enough to force his withdrawal from the event, it is understood McLaren has only Nyck de Vries available out of its pool of reserve drivers.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2022

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x