Norris hit with food poisoning ahead of São Paulo GP

Ewan Gale

Thursday 10 November 2022 12:45 - Updated: 13:22

Lando Norris has been hit with food poisoning ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

The McLaren driver will not attend the media day on Thursday [November 10] due to feeling unwell, though it is expected he will return for practice and qualifying.

A statement from the team read: "Lando is feeling unwell with suspected food poisoning, so he will rest in the hotel today.

"We expect him back at track tomorrow."

It is the second time this season that Norris will have been affected by illness during an F1 race weekend, having battled fever and tonsilitis at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Should the illness affect Norris badly enough to force his withdrawal from the event, it is understood McLaren has only Nyck de Vries available out of its pool of reserve drivers.