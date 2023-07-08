Ferrari send Red Bull WARNING as rapid Leclerc tops FP3, Albon stars again
Charles Leclerc recovered from missing the entirety of FP2 to top the final practice session at the British GP.
The Monegasque got plenty of laps in early in the hour's running to make up for lost time, and showed off his Silverstone prowess to do the fastest lap of the weekend.
Alex Albon was the star of the show on Friday with two third places but he went one better on Saturday morning, ending second of those who managed to get a qualifying simulation in.
Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton completed a jumbled top five while Zhou Guanyu failed to put any laps on the board as Alfa Romeo tried to fix a charging issue on his car.
Schumacher night shift pays off for Mercedes
Mercedes endured a dismal Friday at Silverstone, with neither driver making it into the top 10 at the end of FP2.
Mick Schumacher was therefore sent on the night shift at Brackley and was seen still behind the wheel of the simulator at 2:15am on Saturday morning.
Whatever the German had been trying seemed to work for the Silver Arrows as Hamilton and George Russell were much more competitive compared to Aston Martin, who they are expected to battle this weekend.
Rain ruins the fun
Everyone was just starting to get into qualifying simulations when the typical British weather threw a curveball into the mix, soaking the track.
The likes of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and many of the midfield runners didn't get a proper run in on soft tyres before the rain which could hamper their qualifying efforts.
It is extra worrying for Red Bull after seeing Leclerc and Sainz show impressive speed over one lap for Ferrari.
There was still more running on the intermediate tyres after the downpour but it was understandably nowhere near the best lap times.
British Grand Prix FP3 practice results - Saturday July 8th
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:27.419sec
2. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.173sec
3. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.365sec
4. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.474sec
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.529sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.545sec
7. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +0.732sec
8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.847sec
9. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.865sec
10. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +0.918sec
11. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.085sec
12. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.144sec
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.201sec
14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.485sec
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.788sec
16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.814sec
17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.018sec
18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +2.167sec
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +6.171sec
20. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - No time set
