Hamilton makes cameo in RAP ICON's latest music video

Lewis Hamilton has given the world more hints that he could turn to music when he eventually retires from Formula 1 after appearing in grime star Stormzy's latest music video.

The 38-year-old is entering the final years of his career in motor racing and, whatever happens next, he will leave in the knowledge that he has been one of the absolute elite drivers the sport has ever produced.

Hamilton has many interests outside of F1 and music is near the top. On Sunday, he was pictured backstage attending Elton John's farewell Glastonbury set.

His tastes are clearly eclectic as he swapped pop for grime in a brand-new video featuring the London star.

It seems fitting that Hamilton would make an appearance in a song titled "Longevity Flow" given his staying power in F1 and he is shown on screen at around 59 seconds.

It is not the first time Hamilton has forayed into the world of music after appearing in Christina Aguilera's 2018 single "Pipe" under the rap pseudonym XNDA, while he has also worked with Major Lazer.

If that isn't enough, then one of Hamilton's passions is composing his own music and in the past, he has posted on Instagram of his creative process.

McFly guitarist Danny Jones has even admitted that Hamilton takes a mini music studio to races with him in order to unwind from the manic stress an F1 driver's life can be.

This weekend, he will be getting back to the day job as the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring takes place.

