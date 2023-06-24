Mercedes driver hints at possible MID-SEASON team exit

Dan McCarthy

Saturday 24 June 2023 10:57

Mick Schumacher has admitted that he would like to be back on the F1 grid as soon as possible, saying he'll be driving by next year 'at the latest' – hinting that he could even be back on the grid before the end of this season.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael had two years in Formula 1 with Haas but struggled to replicate his form from F2 in a largely uncompetitive car.

Last year, he drew the ire of team boss Guenther Steiner due to a series of expensive crashes and was dropped this year in favour of the more experienced German Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher subsequently joined Mercedes as a reserve and test driver but is eagerly awaiting his next opportunity to return to the grid.

He told German publication RTL: "I'm always ready for action. Believe me: I am working very hard to hopefully be back in the car soon. See you very soon. By next year at the latest, it should be that time again. I'm sure something will develop in the near future."

READ MORE: Mick Schumacher to drive FATHER'S car in emotional appearance

Schumacher did not impress enough to keep his race seat

Schumacher made his debut in F1 in 2021 on the back of a title-winning campaign in F2 the previous year.

In his debut year, he regularly outpaced and outperformed Russian team-mate Nikita Mazepin before his departure.

Dane Kevin Magnussen was re-drafted by Haas after a year away and Schumacher found his challenge a little tougher, although 2022 did mark his first points-scoring races at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring.

He is still regarded as hot property in F1 and has been linked with a number of moves including to Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri as they shake things up following the announcement of Franz Tost's departure.

READ MORE: Schumacher backed for incredible Red Bull linked move after praise from Mercedes' rivals