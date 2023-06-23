Mick Schumacher to drive FATHER'S car in emotional appearance

Lauren Sneath

Mick Schumacher has been announced as driving his own father’s Mercedes at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed.

In what is sure to be an emotional day for the young driver, he will drive Michael Schumacher’s W02 from the 2011 season.

Mick is currently a reserve driver at Mercedes. The W02 was a regular points scorer in 2011, a year in which Mercedes came fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Mick: There will be many emotions with this drive

The young driver, who was formerly a competitor with Haas, has spoken of his excitement at the drive.

He said: "It’s going to be spectacular to run in my dad’s 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run.

“Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega. Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it.

"I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced. But this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face.”

