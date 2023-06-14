Horner reveals Red Bull THREAT to Verstappen dominance amid Perez form verdict

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 14 June 2023 20:57

Christian Horner has backed Sergio Perez to return to form at the Canadian Grand Prix, after the Red Bull team principal warned that the threat of rain might prevent Max Verstappen from dominating yet another race.

Perez recovered from a disastrous qualifying performance in Barcelona to finish in fourth, just outside of the podium places having started the race down in 11th.

The Mexican has struggled in the RB19 recently, despite winning two of the first four races this season.

READ MORE: Verstappen set to BREAK 11-YEAR Red Bull record and also eclipse likes of Raikkonen and Prost

Since then, Verstappen has been in a class of his own compared to the rest of the grid, including his own team-mate.

But Horner has now called on Perez to find his form ahead of the race, as he warned that the weather could prevent Red Bull from recording their 100th race win.

Horner: 'Montreal a different challenge'

Christian Horner will be hoping that Red Bull can continue their F1 dominance in Canada this weekend

"Canada is a unique circuit," he said (via Spanish outlet Marca). "It's always great racing there. I think that it's a different challenge. It's a lot of low-speed stuff, a couple of high-speed chicanes.

"But Checo's run well there before, as has Max, and I think that weather can always be a factor there as well.

"We're heading there on 99 victories now, so there's a determination to try and get the century at the next one."

Horner might be correct in stating that Perez has previously done well in Montreal, but you would have to go back more than a decade for his last podium - coming in 2012.

Since then, he has only finished in the points on two occasions, with a gearbox issue forcing Perez to retire after just seven laps in last year's race.

READ MORE: Verstappen preparing for 'UNIQUE' F1 challenge