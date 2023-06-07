Russell hilariously MOCKS himself after Mercedes 'sweat' radio message

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 7 June 2023

George Russell has mocked himself in a social media post shared by Mercedes, where the 25-year-old sees the funny side over his radio message during the Spanish Grand Prix where he mistook sweat inside his helmet for rain on the track.

Mercedes enjoyed their best result at a grand prix so far this season in Barcelona, as Russell followed Hamilton over the line to claim third place in a double podium for the Silver Arrows.

Despite the entire team concentrating on achieving the best possible result during the race, a bizarre radio call from Russell caused a brief moment of hilarity on Sunday.

After coming through turn 5, the man from King's Lynn reported spots of rain on the circuit. Moments later however, Russell would go back to his race engineer to clarify that it was simply sweat dripping down from within his helmet that he had mistaken for rain.

Seeing the funny side of things, Russell, who is still in Barcelona for Pirelli tyre testing, took part in a social media video to make light of the situation.

Walking out to the paddock, the Mercedes driver put his palm out to the sky, saying: "Is it raining? Don't think so. Just sweat."

As the teams now prepare for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal next weekend, Russell will be hoping to be able to laugh and joke after the chequered flag as he looks to build momentum on a great result for the team in Spain.

Despite a double podium for Mercedes, there is still plenty of work to do as they find themselves 135 points adrift of Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

