Perez sets Spanish Grand Prix TARGET with recovery promise

Sergio Perez has outlined his target for the Spanish Grand Prix following a dreadful experience during qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

The Mexican headed into the Spanish Grand Prix weekend hoping to recover from a dismal outing on the streets of Monaco, in which he failed to pick up any points while team-mate Max Verstappen took the victory.

Unfortunately for Checo, if he wants to recover to the podium in Barcelona then he'll have to do it from outside the top ten on the grid following a Q2 exit on Saturday.

The Mexican took a trip through the gravel on his penultimate run of the session, compromising his final run as he crossed the line in P11, just short of Nico Hulkenberg in P10.

Podium hopes for Perez

Perez addressed his chances for Sunday's race in an appearance on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast.

“Yeah I think it was a little bit damp on the turn five and I ended up losing the car, unfortunately," Perez said when asked how the incident occurred during Q2.

Despite his off-roading escapades in Q2, Perez remained hopeful that he can stand on the podium when the chequered flag waves on Sunday.

“Well, I hope I can recover everything and get to the podium. That would be ideal," Perez continued.

“You know, an ideal scenario for us tomorrow.

“We will try everything we possibly can.”

