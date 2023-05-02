Graham Shaw

Tuesday 2 May 2023 00:27

Damon Hill is astounded that F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been discussing his potential retirement during the F1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso doubles down on Hamilton 'LUCKY' jab

Fernando Alonso has doubled down on his insistence that Lewis Hamilton has been 'lucky' to drive for Mercedes during their era of domination, but conceded the seven-time champion is one of Formula 1's greatest.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey signs Red Bull contract extension in MASSIVE BLOW to F1 rivals

Adrian Newey has agreed a contract extension with Red Bull in a major blow to the championship leader's F1 rivals, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Bernie Ecclestone delivers BRUTAL message to Mick Schumacher

Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone believes Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher needs to "forget his dream" of being an F1 driver.

➡️ READ MORE

Toto Wolff admits he's 'WORRIED' about upcoming F1 race after Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has already expressed his concerns about the Monaco Grand Prix after the Silver Arrows struggled to keep up with Ferrari and Red Bull at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE