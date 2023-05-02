Verstappen fears grow, Hamilton is 'lucky' and a massive Newey blow - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen fears grow, Hamilton is 'lucky' and a massive Newey blow - GPFans F1 Recap
Damon Hill is astounded that F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been discussing his potential retirement during the F1 season.
Alonso doubles down on Hamilton 'LUCKY' jab
Fernando Alonso has doubled down on his insistence that Lewis Hamilton has been 'lucky' to drive for Mercedes during their era of domination, but conceded the seven-time champion is one of Formula 1's greatest.
Newey signs Red Bull contract extension in MASSIVE BLOW to F1 rivals
Adrian Newey has agreed a contract extension with Red Bull in a major blow to the championship leader's F1 rivals, according to reports.
Bernie Ecclestone delivers BRUTAL message to Mick Schumacher
Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone believes Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher needs to "forget his dream" of being an F1 driver.
Toto Wolff admits he's 'WORRIED' about upcoming F1 race after Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has already expressed his concerns about the Monaco Grand Prix after the Silver Arrows struggled to keep up with Ferrari and Red Bull at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
