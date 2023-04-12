Graham Shaw

Wednesday 12 April 2023 23:00 - Updated: 23:15

It's the Formula 1 controversy that will never end. Well over a year after the end of the 2021 season, fans are still clamouring for Lewis Hamilton to be awarded the title over Max Verstappen.

Wolff showed Mercedes employee how to clean TOILET

Toto Wolff has been fostering an atmosphere of high performance at Mercedes since he joined the team in 2013, but some people don't know just how far he's gone to ensure everything is exactly as he wants it.

F1 and Paramount+ enter multi-year partnership

F1 has announced subscription service Paramount+ as an official partnership of the championship on a multi-year deal.

Mercedes CONFUSION sparked as Hamilton lets Russell take team questions

Tom Clarkson believes George Russell has now become the "spokesperson" for Mercedes instead of Lewis Hamilton.

Ricciardo 'full steam ahead' with scripted F1 show on Hulu

Daniel Ricciardo's new Formula 1 show on Hulu is "full steam ahead" as the Red Bull reserve driver turns his hand to the TV industry.

Verstappen tipped to win 'EIGHT world titles' by former world champion

F1 world champion Damon Hill has claimed that Max Verstappen could win as many as eight world championships before his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

