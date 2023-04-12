Joe Ellis

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:55

Daniel Ricciardo's new Formula 1 show on Hulu is "full steam ahead" as the Red Bull reserve driver turns his hand to the TV industry.

The Disney-owned streaming service is set to broadcast the fictional show on which the Australian will be an executive producer.

Ricciardo hinted that casting for the show will begin "pretty soon" but he did not drop any hints or spoilers about the show or who they have considered for any of the roles.

The series is going to be largely developed by ABC Signature, Temple Hill and Lionsgate TV before going out live on Hulu.

Daniel Ricciardo has been on American TV before as a guest on multiple chat shows

Keeping busy

Ricciardo is not racing anywhere this year after leaving McLaren at the end of 2022 which has given him more time to focus on this project.

“It’s good, I’m enjoying it,” Ricciardo said during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

“I’ve really enjoyed having a bit more time for it this year.”

“During the season, I can’t even necessarily keep up with everything else going on, so having the chance to prioritise things has been really important for me this year.”

