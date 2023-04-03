Graham Shaw

Monday 3 April 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen has suggested 'rules were not followed' in his battle with Lewis Hamilton at the Australian Grand Prix.

Crofty vs Kravitz lights up TV in tasty exchange

Ted Kravitz and David Croft had a tasty TV exchange on Sky Sports F1 after Alex Albon lost the rear of his Williams into the wall of turn seven.

'Unacceptable' safety failures caused Australian GP track invasion

Australian Grand Prix organisers have admitted 'unacceptable' safety failures which resulted in a 'track invasion' at the end of a chaotic race in Melbourne on Sunday.

'We CAN close that gap!' – Hamilton in defiant mood after P2

Lewis Hamilton reinvigorated his season with a P2 finish at the Australian Grand Prix and insists he now believes Red Bull can be caught.

Leclerc laments 'disastrous season' after Melbourne misery

Charles Leclerc has slated his start to the campaign as being "a disaster" following his lap one retirement from the Australian Grand Prix.

Sainz fury at 'unacceptable' Australian GP penalty

Carlos Sainz has vented his fury at an "unacceptable" penalty handed down with only a lap behind the safety car remaining.

