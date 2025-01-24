FIA steward addresses Verstappen 'intimidation' tactics after penalty controversy

A respected FIA steward has delivered his verdict on Max Verstappen's use of 'intimidation' tactics in his efforts to get the better of his rivals.

The Dutchman clinched his fourth consecutive Formula 1 title in 2024, but was pushed all the way by McLaren's Lando Norris, who capitalised on his Red Bull counterpart's mid-season struggles to launch an unexpected championship challenge.

The pair were involved in a number of fierce on-track battles throughout the course of the year, the most controversial of which came at the Austrian Grand Prix, when a late collision put Norris out of the race and in turn landed a hammer blow to his title chances.

Despite Verstappen protesting his innocence post-race, the 27-year-old was hit with a 10-second penalty for his role in the incident, sparking a furious rift which threatened to tear their friendship apart.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clashed at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

George Russell accused his Red Bull rival of being a 'bully' following an incident in Qatar

Verstappen draws Schumacher comparison

Verstappen was handed further penalties before the season reached its conclusion, with his Mercedes rival George Russell labelling him a 'bully' following a high-profile clash between the pair in Qatar in December.

In response, Verstappen hit out at the Brit, accusing him of lobbying stewards to impose a heavy punishment on the defending champion.

There has been much debate about the 65-time race winner's on-track behaviour over the proceeding months, and now former driver Johnny Herbert has weighed in on the discussion.

Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, the ex-F1 racer has drawn comparisons between Verstappen and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who had a reputation for his aggressive driving style throughout his career.

Johnny Herbert doesn't expect the defending champion to alter his approach

“I don’t think Max Verstappen will drive any more aggressively than he does already," said Herbert.

"I think the amount of aggression that we see at the moment is probably as much as he will deal out.

"It's intimidation Verstappen has with everything he's done, it was similar to Michael Schumacher’s intimidation to a degree, same with Ayrton Senna.

"Alan Prost, Nigel Mansell, Mika Hakkinen and Sebastian Vettel, all these special drivers have an ability to shine even when things are difficult.”

