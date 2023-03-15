Verstappen warns against EASY TASK in Saudi Arabia

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 15 March 2023 10:57

Max Verstappen has conceded he doesn't expect an "easy task" at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion clinched a commanding victory at the F1 season opener in Bahrain, finishing 12 seconds ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and a further 26 seconds over Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

The dominance has already led to suggestions that Red Bull and Verstappen will easily claim championship honours this year, though the Dutchman is coy ahead of the sport's return to Jeddah this weekend. READ MORE: Jordan slates Wolff's 'disingenuous and crass’ Mercedes criticism

"After a great start in Bahrain, I don’t expect it to be an easy task in Jeddah, it is a completely different circuit and needs the car to be quick," said Verstappen.

"Nevertheless, with the high-speed corners, I do believe we can have a strong car around this track.

"The track changes that have been made are mainly for visibility, so hopefully it has improved things a bit for us drivers, as it was definitely dangerous in some areas.

"It’s a really cool street circuit, with quite a lot of grip, so I always enjoy going back there to race."

Perez urges Red Bull improvement

Perez was sublime in qualifying in Saudi Arabia last season when taking pole and, had he not been set back by an ill-timed safety car, could have emerged victorious in the race.

"We have to try and keep the momentum going from Bahrain," said the Mexican.

"There are definitely a lot of improvements we can still do, to try and make our car better.

"We gathered plenty of information from the first race and we have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes.

"It will be very interesting to see how everyone performs in Jeddah this week, it is a very different track to Bahrain.

"I am looking forward to going back to this circuit after getting pole in 2022.

"I was very unlucky last year with the timing of the safety car while leading the race so hopefully it can be my turn to win."

READ MORE: Hill predicts DRAMATIC F1 changes after Red Bull Bahrain domination