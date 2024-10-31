Aston Martin announce NEW multi-year contract ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a major new multi-year contract ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

With four races left in the 2024 season, the team are currently sat comfortably in fifth in the constructors' championship, but are a long way behind the top four and have failed to pick up a single podium.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence

READ MORE: Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement

Rewind to last year, and star driver Fernando Alonso managed to claim eight podiums and finish fourth in the drivers' championship in what he described as his 'best season ever'.

Alonso signed a new multi-year deal with the team earlier in the year, a contract that will keep him racing in F1 past his 45th birthday.

Fernando Alonso has not claimed a single podium in 2024

Aston Martin have secured the services of Adrian Newey

Aston Martin announce new partnership

Alonso's decision to sign a new contract looked to have been vindicated when, in September, Aston Martin confirmed the signing of F1 design guru Adrian Newey as they look to push for a world championship in the future.

43-year-old Alonso's last championship came 18 years ago, in a fierce battle with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher back in 2006.

The Spaniard has also not managed to win a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, a run that he is looking to bring to an end before his career draws to a close.

Aston Martin confirmed before the Brazilian GP weekend that Alonso will not be present in the paddock for Thursday's media day, with the Spaniard suffering from illness, as he did at last weekend's Mexican GP.

The Silverstone-based outfit also confirmed a multi-year contract with a new sponsor before the weekend got underway at Interlagos.

READ MORE: Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments

Lawrence Stroll is the owner of the Aston Martin F1 team

Aston Martin will enter into a global partnership with Saudi Arabian mining company Ma'aden, with the company's branding being visible on the AM24 car in Brazil.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll said on the new partnership: "We are delighted to welcome Ma'aden as a partner of Aston Martin Aramco. It is an important step in our journey in Formula One and demonstrates the attractiveness of our team for brands with a long-term vision for success like Ma'aden.

"Together we share a common objective towards a sustainable future in line with Formula One's goal of becoming net zero by 2030. In our respective fields we both strive for excellence, maintain high standards and push the boundaries of technology. We look forward to working with Ma'aden in 2024 and beyond."

READ MORE: F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'

Related