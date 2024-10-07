Hamilton issues MAJOR health update as Ricciardo spotted with NEW team - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has been spotted with a ‘new team’ following his axing from Formula 1.

Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement

Lewis Hamilton has issued an ‘exciting’ update about the health of his dog Roscoe in a statement via his Instagram page.

Red Bull F1 chief SLAMS Audi driver lineup 'decision'

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has hit out at the 'incomprehensible' driver lineup decision that has reportedly been made by Audi.

F1 star hits new 2024 low with 133RD PLACE race finish

A current Formula 1 star has hit a new low this season, after finishing a race in 133rd place.

Schumacher backed for STUNNING switch to F1 rival series

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has been told he should be making a switch to a rival series as his options for a return to the grid in 2025 appear to be gone.

