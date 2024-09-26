Mercedes give shock Ricciardo backing in Red Bull 'dirty play' assessment

Daniel Ricciardo has been backed by Mercedes as the fallout from last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix continues.

The Australian generated much of the attention at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with speculation swirling that it could be his final appearance in Formula 1.

An official announcement from Visa Cash App RB confirming Ricciardo is to be replaced by reserve driver Liam Lawson is expected before the upcoming United States GP.

The 35-year-old has endured a difficult spell at RB since joining the team midway through last season, and with his contract up at the end of this campaign, has seemingly failed to convince his bosses that he is worthy of a seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda in 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap in Singapore helped former team-mate Max Verstappen

The Australian driver is set to be replaced at RB by Liam Lawson

Wolff downplays Singapore drama

While he wasn't able to deliver a top-10 finish on Sunday, he did manage to post the fastest lap of the day in the closing stages.

That achievement also provided an unexpected boost to his former Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who is involved in a fierce battle with Lando Norris for the drivers' championship.

Norris had looked set to add a fastest-lap bonus point to his race-winning tally until Ricciardo's late heroics, thus landing a small blow to the McLaren star's title chances.

Speaking after the race, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella questioned the move to put Ricciardo on a fresh set of soft tyres as he highlighted his concerns over the relationship between RB and Red Bull.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has weighed in on the debate surrounding Ricciardo

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has leapt to the defence of the eight-time race winner, admitting that he had no issues with the teams helping each other out.

"I think you've got to probably play all strategies that you have," he said. "I don't think was a dirty play. Not at all.

"It could come down to a point, it was within the regulations.

"The drivers weren't unfair with each other. It's no big deal."

