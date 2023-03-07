close global

Adrian Newey reveals Red Bull reliability fear as Lewis Hamilton sets out in 'new direction' - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Adrian Newey has revealed how an unexpected issue caused a major fright for Red Bull and led to a long Friday night ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

Lewis Hamilton sets out in 'new direction'

Lewis Hamilton has declared a "new direction" for his Extreme E team in his latest push to boost diversity in motorsport. Read more here...

Coulthard slates Wolff Mercedes concept criticism

George Russell has suggested Mercedes "go back to the drawing board" after being left "helpless" during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

Ferrari evaluate concept after 'unexpected' Red Bull deficit

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has conceded the deficit to Red Bull at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was unexpected. Read more here...

Russell makes remarkable Mercedes 'sacrifice' plea

George Russell has conceded Mercedes should 'sacrifice' at least part of the season in order to undergo a rethink of its unique concept. Read more here...

READ MORE: Verstappen's Red Bull first tainted by historic F1 curse - Bahrain GP stats

