Ricciardo claims ‘deserving’ seat as Red Bull announce new contract - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he is confident of retaining his status as a Formula 1 driver, despite time seemingly running out to seal a Red Bull contract.
Red Bull announce new driver signing in major swoop
With the 2024 Formula 1 season set to get under way again this weekend following the summer break, Red Bull have confirmed a new driver line-up.
Hamilton 'to be replaced' at Mercedes ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Mercedes are reportedly set to replace Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix as rumours around his successor continue to swirl.
F1 team face IMMEDIATE name change for Dutch GP
A Formula 1 team could be forced to change their name for the Dutch Grand Prix after an issue with the national authority has arisen.
Red Bull 'substitution' revealed as Perez pressure intensifies
Red Bull could call on a 'tactical substitution' to boost their chances of securing a third consecutive Formula 1 world title in 2024.
