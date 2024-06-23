Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to secure his second career victory.

The young Briton, who claimed his maiden win in Miami this season, put together a sensational lap around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, etching his name atop the timesheet with a blistering 1:11.383sec.

This dramatic qualifying session sees Norris edge out championship leader Max Verstappen by a margin of 20 milliseconds, with four different drivers now having secured pole position in the last four races.

Lewis Hamilton, chasing his first victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will line up in third, with team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen at F1 penalty risk as Mercedes boss Wolff fumes with 'lunatics' claim

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Brit beats Verstappen to clinch DRAMATIC pole

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday, June 23, 2024

The race kicks off today, Sunday, June 23, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 3pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

South Africa: 8pm Sunday



READ MORE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related