close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix today (Saturday, May 25), with the teams all battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown in Monte Carlo.

Notorious for its difficulty, the Monaco GP throws a gauntlet down to drivers with its tight, twisty streets that demand pinpoint accuracy. Since overtaking is very difficult here, a strong qualifying position is crucial for securing victory on Sunday.

READ MORE: Verstappen toils as Hamilton bounces BACK in Monaco

Red Bull have reigned supreme in recent years, with Max Verstappen conquering the streets of Monte Carlo in 2023 and 2021, and Sergio Perez triumphing in 2022.

Now, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who has secured pole position here in his home race twice before in 2021 and 2022, will be looking to reclaim the top spot on the podium come raceday for the first time since Austria in 2022.

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 25, 2024

The all-important qualifying session in Monaco kicks off today, Saturday, May 25, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday
UK time: 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday

READ MORE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related

Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Austria
Verstappen reveals Red Bull WEAKNESSES ahead of Monaco GP
Latest F1 News

Verstappen reveals Red Bull WEAKNESSES ahead of Monaco GP

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA punishes driver as catastrophic crash avoided by inches
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA punishes driver as catastrophic crash avoided by inches

  • Today 07:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner wary of DOUBLE threat to Red Bull at Monaco GP

  • 6 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo

  • 22 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying FREE

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen hands out Hamilton F1 wisdom in new relationship

  • 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen reveals Red Bull WEAKNESSES ahead of Monaco GP

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x