Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix today (Saturday, May 25), with the teams all battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown in Monte Carlo.

Notorious for its difficulty, the Monaco GP throws a gauntlet down to drivers with its tight, twisty streets that demand pinpoint accuracy. Since overtaking is very difficult here, a strong qualifying position is crucial for securing victory on Sunday.

READ MORE: Verstappen toils as Hamilton bounces BACK in Monaco

Red Bull have reigned supreme in recent years, with Max Verstappen conquering the streets of Monte Carlo in 2023 and 2021, and Sergio Perez triumphing in 2022.

Now, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who has secured pole position here in his home race twice before in 2021 and 2022, will be looking to reclaim the top spot on the podium come raceday for the first time since Austria in 2022.

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 25, 2024

The all-important qualifying session in Monaco kicks off today, Saturday, May 25, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday

UK time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday



READ MORE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related