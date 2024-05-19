Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FREE
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FREE
Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE!
Imola plays host to the seventh round of the 2024 season after last year's Emilia-Romagna GP was called off due to severe flooding in the region.
WATCH: 10 Things That You Didn’t Know About Imola and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Saturday's qualifying saw Max Verstappen set the fastest time after struggling with the upgraded version of his RB20 in the three practice runs.
He will be joined by McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Oscar Piastri rounding out the top five after being dropped from P2 for impeding Kevin Magnussen.
Now all eyes are on Sunday's showdown, as McLaren and Ferrari will be looking to close the gap to the championship leaders and snatch their second win of the season.
What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?
While Channel 4 doesn't show all F1 grands prix live due to Sky Sports having exclusive rights, they bring you the next best thing - highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season completely for free.
Channel 4 also broadcasts the prestigious British Grand Prix live each year, ensuring that UK fans can experience every thrilling moment of their home race.
For the Emilia-Romagna GP, however, the highlights air on Sunday, May 19, at 6:30pm UK time. The coverage lasts for 150 minutes, ensuring you can relive all the key moments from the race.
Taking you through the highlights will be Lee McKenzie, Ariana Bravo, and former F1 driver David Coulthard.
READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen involved in 24 hour marathon BEFORE Imola race
- 29 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
- 1 hour ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FREE
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes dealt huge blow as Wolff pictured with rivals at 'all-night' meeting
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton accepts blame over Imola incident as FIA deliver OUTRAGEOUS penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul