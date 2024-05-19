Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FREE

Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE!

Imola plays host to the seventh round of the 2024 season after last year's Emilia-Romagna GP was called off due to severe flooding in the region.

WATCH: 10 Things That You Didn’t Know About Imola and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Saturday's qualifying saw Max Verstappen set the fastest time after struggling with the upgraded version of his RB20 in the three practice runs.

He will be joined by McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Oscar Piastri rounding out the top five after being dropped from P2 for impeding Kevin Magnussen.

Now all eyes are on Sunday's showdown, as McLaren and Ferrari will be looking to close the gap to the championship leaders and snatch their second win of the season.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

While Channel 4 doesn't show all F1 grands prix live due to Sky Sports having exclusive rights, they bring you the next best thing - highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season completely for free.

Channel 4 also broadcasts the prestigious British Grand Prix live each year, ensuring that UK fans can experience every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Emilia-Romagna GP, however, the highlights air on Sunday, May 19, at 6:30pm UK time. The coverage lasts for 150 minutes, ensuring you can relive all the key moments from the race.

Taking you through the highlights will be Lee McKenzie, Ariana Bravo, and former F1 driver David Coulthard.

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators

Related