F1 star BLASTS rival over 'risky precedent'

One F1 driver has criticised another after a series of incidents across the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The sixth race of the 2024 season saw a non-Max Verstappen winner for the second time, as Lando Norris took his maiden win.

But not all the drivers had such an impressive weekend. Kevin Magnussen racked up five penalty points across several infractions, which leaves him on the verge of a race ban.

The Danish driver was pushed the limit several times during the sprint race to protect a seventh-place finish for teammate Nico Hulkenberg, and was blamed for the crash with Logan Sargeant which brought out the safety car during the main race.

Kevin Magnussen racked up the penalties in Miami

Haas' Kevin Magnussen is nearing a race ban

Piastri loathes 'risky precedent'

Oscar Piastri was not caught up in Magnussen's antics, though contact with Carlos Sainz did cause damage which relegated him out of the points.

The Australian has taken issue with the Haas driver's actions, though.

“I saw that after the sprint he said that he deserved all the penalties he received," Piastri said.

Oscar Piastri was not impressed with Kevin Magnussen

“I think the fact that a driver who has received these penalties says he deserves them but still chose this path is not a good precedent.

“It's one thing to get penalties and say it was 50:50 or I was treated badly.

“But to get so many penalties and say, 'yes, I deserve them all'... that sets a risky precedent that probably should be monitored a little more closely."

