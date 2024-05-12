Red Bull star opens up on uncertain F1 future
A Red Bull star has revealed uncertainties concerning their future in Formula 1.
The Austrian team have enjoyed great success over the past few years, with Max Verstappen claiming three back-to-back world titles.
They have continued to dominate into 2024, however behind the scenes the team have faced significant difficulties.
Earlier this year, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague.
Has the Horner controversy created a divide at Red Bull?
Following an internal investigation Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, and the female colleague has since been suspended.
Since the controversy, there have been reports that Jos Verstappen and Helmut Marko are unhappy that Horner remained as team principal following the investigation.
This added fuel to the rumours that Max Verstappen may move to Mercedes, after being openly courted by Toto Wolff.
Another blow was dealt to Red Bull ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, when their chief technical officer Adrian Newey announced he would be leaving the team in 2025.
Reports have speculated on the reasons for Newey’s departure, and crucially whether he will move to Ferrari or leave F1 altogether.
Speaking to Sky Sports during the Miami Grand Prix, Newey hinted at the uncertainty regarding his F1 future when assessing the new regulations in 2026.
“So going through to '26, regulations at the moment look kind of a strange set of regulations, but to then write them off and therefore they won’t be good...it's way too premature,” he said.
“There comes a point always where as a designer you first look at what they might be. and you have an opinion on are they good or are they bad.
“But at some point you have to ignore that and get on with the challenge of it and I’m sure ‘26 will be another big challenge.
“Whether I’m part of that I don’t know.”
